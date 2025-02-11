On February 9, 2025, Ambassador Zhao Weiping sent a letter on the passing of H.E. Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia and Founding Father of the Namibian Nation, to Hon. Utoni Nujoma, the eldest son of President Nujoma and Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, and expressed his deep condolences. Ambassador Zhao said that President Nujoma was an all-weather friend of the Chinese people, who laid a solid foundation and left precious legacy for the development of China-Namibia relations, and we will always remember his historic contribution.
On February 10, 2025, Mr. Shen Jian, Chargé d'affaires a.i. and Minister Counsellor of the Embassy visited President Nujoma's residence to sign on the condolence book and greet H.E. Kovambo Nujoma, the Founding First Lady of the Republic of Namibia. Mr. Shen also expressed his condolences when he was interviewed by the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.