On November 10, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping attended the inauguration ceremony of the China-aided Airport Road Phase 2B Project in the capital of Namibia and jointly signed the project handover certificate with Hon. Veikko Nekundi, Namibian Minister of Works and Transport.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said that the newly opened airport freeway Phase 2B is the largest grant aid project China has provided to Namibia to date and is a new testament to the friendship between the two countries. China will continue to actively support Namibia in advancing its modernization in line with the spirit of the FOCAC Beijing Summit.

Minister Veikko Nekundi said in his speech that this project fully demonstrates the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, and expressed gratitude for China's long-term and strong support for infrastructure development in Namibia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by over 100 people, including officials from the Namibian Ministry of Works and Transport, the Road Authority and local government, as well as representatives from the Chinese project construction company. The event received extensive positive coverage from major mainstream media outlets in Namibia.