On March 25, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Bri. Gen. Geraldine Janet George(Rtd.), Minister of National Defense of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and bilateral security cooperation.
Ambassador Yin briefed Hon. George about just-concluded the China’s Two Session, and expressed his willingness to work with the Liberian side to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the security field between the two countries and promote the continuous development of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.
Hon. George thanked China for its long-term support to the development of Liberia's national security cause, and stated that the Liberian side will strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and make unremitting efforts to promote the development of the bilateral relations.