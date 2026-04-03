Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia


On April 1, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on agricultural cooperation and agreed to seize the development opportunities during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, striving to advance bilateral agricultural collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.