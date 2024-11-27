On the morning of November 25, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng met with South African Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Gayton Mckenzie at Freedom Park in Pretoria. The meeting was also attended by the Minister’s Chief of Staff, Ms Bakang Lethoko, and the Director of Bilateral Affairs at the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Mr John Mogashoa.

Ambassador Wu congratulated Gayton Mckenzie on his appointment as Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture. He noted that there is significant potential for future cooperation between China and South Africa in the fields of sports, arts, and culture. Wu expressed China's willingness to work with South Africa to further explore opportunities, deepen collaboration in these areas, and achieve more fruitful results that benefit the people of both countries.

Minister Mckenzie expressed his willingness to strengthen cooperation with China, further advancing the implementation of projects in the fields of sports, arts, and culture. The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture highly values its friendly relationship with China and hopes that through joint efforts, the two countries can explore new models of collaboration in various fields, bringing more tangible benefits to their people.