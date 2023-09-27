On September 27, 2023 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, received copies of Credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Moses Kawaaluuko Kizige.
The parties discussed in detail promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture and food security, the development of the contractual and legal framework. The interlocutors stated mutual interest in bringing relations between Minsk and Kampala to a qualitatively new level.
The parties also touched upon the topic of interaction within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and the issues of preparation for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is scheduled to be held in the Ugandan capital Kampala in January 2024.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.