African Union (AU)


H.E. Harold Bundu Saffa, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the AU, paid a courtesy call on H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, to convey a message of congratulations on his election.

They took the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing efforts to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Guinea&on the broader developments in the West African region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).