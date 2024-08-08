The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, graciously received H.E. Mourad Amokrane, Ambassador-Designate of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Uganda, at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala. This meeting, marking H.E. Amokrane’s first official courtesy visit, served as a reaffirmation of the enduring and cordial relations between Uganda and Algeria.

Hon. Gen. Odongo extended a warm welcome to H.E. Amokrane, expressing his appreciation for the Ambassador's arrival in Uganda and his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations. H.E. Amokrane, in turn, conveyed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Uganda and thanked the Ugandan government for its hospitality and support.

Hon. Gen. Odongo underscored the longstanding and robust ties between Uganda and Algeria, which extend far beyond diplomatic engagements. He recalled the significant contribution of both nations to the African Union (AU) initiative seven years ago to establish a standby force. He highlighted that out of the 54 African nations, only Angola, South Africa, Uganda, and Algeria volunteered to support this vital initiative, with Algeria providing both troops and aircraft, a testament to Algeria’s unwavering commitment to African unity and security.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of African solidarity, particularly in the context of eradicating colonialism and ensuring that African nations do not dominate one another.

On the economic front, Hon. Gen. Odongo raised the issue of Ugandan milk exports to Algeria, a matter he had previously addressed during his visit to Algeria in June. He called for prompt resolution of any remaining obstacles to ensure smooth trade between the two nations.

Hon. Gen. Odongo further expressed his gratitude to the Government of Algeria for its generous scholarship opportunities extended to Ugandans. He recognised the significant impact these scholarships have had on the growth and development of Ugandan students and expressed hope that such opportunities would be extended to other African nations, fostering greater interaction and unity among Africans.

In his concluding remarks, Hon. Gen. Odongo once again welcomed H.E. Amokrane to Uganda, expressing his sincere gratitude for the Ambassador’s presence and his commitment to working collaboratively on various issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Uganda and Algeria, and both parties reiterated their commitment to further strengthening these ties in the future.