On March 11, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt for European Affairs, Wael Hamed.

The parties outlined steps to intensify contacts at various levels, ties between specialized authorities in a wide range of areas of economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the issues of humanitarian cooperation. 

The interlocutors discussed the possibilities of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and confirmed their readiness for mutual support on a number of issues.  

