On June 24, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt for European Affairs, Wael Hamed.

The interlocutors considered the issues of preparation of bilateral events of the highest and high levels, as well as the next meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Trade Commission. They stressed traditionally friendly relations between Belarus and Egypt, and the readiness to further strengthen them based on the principles of mutual trust and support were noted.

The sides welcomed the intensification of industrial cooperation between the two countries in 2025, including the creation of joint productions of Belarusian equipment in Egypt, as well as cooperation in the field of food security.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed gratitude for organizing the next trip to Belarus for a group of Egyptian children for the rest in the "Zubrenok" children's camp in July 2025, which is a part of the program implemented under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Belarus.