On 4 May 2025, Mr. Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, formally presented his Letter of Credence to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, during an official ceremony held at the Emiri Diwan in Doha. This ceremony officially accredited him as Seychelles’ non-resident Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

The occasion marks a new chapter in the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Seychelles and Qatar. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 7 April 1984, and have since been built on a foundation of mutual interests and shared values.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Moumou conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Wavel Ramkalawan and the people of Seychelles. He reiterated his commitment to further advancing the Seychelles-Qatar partnership by consolidating existing cooperation and exploring new avenues of collaboration. He also highlighted the positive economic impact of the daily Qatar Airways flights between Doha and Mahé, which have boosted Seychelles’ tourism and trade sectors, and commended the success of the codeshare agreement between Air Seychelles and Qatar Airways, which has enhanced connectivity to Praslin Island.

His Highness the Deputy Emir commended the success of Seychelles’ tourism industry and its strategic marketing efforts that have attracted Qatari visitors. He expressed Qatar’s interest in deepening ties and broadening cooperation with Seychelles, and affirmed that the Qatari Government stands ready to work closely with the Seychelles Government to achieve mutually beneficial goals for both nations.

In a separate meeting with officials from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Moumou discussed strategies to expand collaboration in key sectors such as tourism, maritime security, and sports. He also explored new opportunities in fisheries, the financial sector, and other priority areas aligned with Seychelles’ economic diversification agenda. Furthermore, he expressed the Seychelles Government’s gratitude for the support extended by the Government of Qatar over the years, particularly through the Qatar Fund for Development.

While in Doha, Ambassador Moumou also met with members of the Seychellois community residing and working in Qatar. He outlined the services provided by the Embassy to the Seychellois diaspora and encouraged them to remain engaged and to reach out to the Embassy for assistance and guidance when needed.