On July 2, 2026, Ambassador Han Jing went to the residence of the Chinese medical team to Zambia and extended warm regards to all members of the 26th and 27th Chinese medical teams. Counselor Jin Jun accompanied the visit.
Ambassador Han Jing congratulated the 26th Chinese medical team on the successful completion of its medical assistance mission. Over the past year, all team members have overcome difficulties and strived for excellence. The team actively carried out clinical treatment, free mobile clinic, emergency rescue of critically ill patients and professional skills training. Through concrete actions, the team embodied the spirit of Chinese medical team and received multiple awards from the Zambian Government.
Ambassador Han Jing welcomed the 27th Chinese medical team to Zambia to undertake the medical assistance mission. He expressed the hope that all team members would quickly adapt to the local environment, inherit and carry forward the traditions and work style of the Chinese medical team, forge ahead with innovation, achieve new accomplishments, and make new contributions to the China-Zambia friendly relations and bilateral cooperation in the medical and health sectors.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.