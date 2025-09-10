On 9 September 2025, Ambassador Han Jing met with Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia, and exchanged views on the bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Han said that China and Zambia had so far achieved fruitful results in their cooperation across the board and enjoyed close communication and coordination in multilateral arena. Following the three major global initiatives, the Global Governance Initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping, is another important global public good that China has contributed to the world. China is ready to offer more Chinese wisdom and solutions to the reform of the global governance system and will continue to collaborate closely with Zambia to uphold true multilateralism and address the common challenges faced by mankind.

Hon. Haimbe extended warm congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the success of the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the World Anti-Fascist War, and stressed that Zambia appreciates President Xi Jinping’s proposal of the Global Governance Initiative and China’s contribution to world peace and development, and stands ready to promote more regular exchange of high-level visits, deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China and contribute more to the well-being of the Global South.