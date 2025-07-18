On July 16, the first Invest Zambia International Conference was held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre. The three-day event, themed “Driving Generational Transformative Investments through Joint Ventures and Partnerships”, attracted participation from government departments, enterprises, financial institutions, industry organizations and diplomats from over 20 countries, totaling more than 1,500 attendees.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. He stated that Zambia has created a stable, predictable, and investor-friendly environment with immense development potential in sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and processing. Investors from various countries, including China, have made significant contributions to Zambia's economic and social development. The Zambian government will strive to foster a better business environment and welcomes global investors to establish joint ventures in Zambia, boosting economic growth, job creation, value addition and technological innovation.

Ambassador Han Jing was present and delivered remarks. He noted that the practical cooperation between China and Zambia has flourished dynamically under the strategic guidance of the two head of state. China is Zambia's largest source of investment, second-largest trading partner and the largest sponsor of this conference. Chinese enterprises, active across all sectors of Zambia's economy and society, are vital participants and contributors to the nation's development. The Chinese government consistently requires all Chinese enterprises to operate in compliance with laws and regulations and actively fulfill social responsibilities. Simultaneously, Ambassador Han stated China's expectation that the Zambian government and all sectors of society will create a more favorable environment for Chinese enterprises investing and operating in Zambia.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Ambassador Han Jing accompanied President Hichilema on a tour of the Chinese enterprises exhibition. During the opening ceremony, they jointly witnessed the signing of multiple investment cooperation agreements between Chinese enterprises and Zambian counterparts in fields including power construction and new energy vehicles.