On October 28, Ambassador Gao Wenqi visited Northern Province of Rwanda and paid a courtesy call on Hon. MUGABOWAGAHUNDE Maurice, Governor of Northern Province. Also present were Mr. NGENDAHIMANA Pascal, Executive Secretary of Northern Province, Mr. NSENGIMANA Claudien, Mayor of Musanze, and Counselor Gao Zhiqiang from the Embassy.

Amb. Gao noted that China's cooperation with Northern Province infrastructure, TVET, and sister-city has been at the forefront of China-Rwanda exchanges. He expressed China's readiness to work with the Rwandan side to implement the consensus of the two Heads of State, deepen exchanges and cooperation across various fields, including local cooperation, tighten people-to-people bonds, and advance the high-quality building of China-Rwanda comprehensive strategicpartnership, so as to bring about more benefit for both countries and both peoples.

Hon. Governor MUGABOWAGAHUNDE Maurice commended fruitful outcomes of exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, from which Northern Province has greatly benefited. He looked forward to leveraging respective advantages, and strengthening practical cooperation to achieve shared prosperity.

Amb. Gao, along with Mr. NGENDAHIMANA Pascal, visited the campus of IPRC Musanze, and Rwanda Luban Workshop which has been jointly built by Jinhua University of Vocational Technology and IPRC Musanze. He afterwards visited the volcano belt water supply project implemented by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.