On March 19, Ambassador GAO Wenqi met with Mr. UWINEZA Valens, Secretary General of Rwanda Association of Local Government Authorities ( RALGA ).
Amb. Gao noted that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Rwanda and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The Chinese side is willing to deepen cooperation with RALGA, foster more twinning relations and enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Rwanda.
UWINEZA lauded China's accomplishments in poverty eradication and social governance, and expressed RALGA’s desire to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as local government capacity building, vocational education, and industrial park development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.