Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda


On April 2, Ambassador GAO Wenqi paid a courtesy call on Mr. Gaspard Twagirayezu, CEO of Rwanda Space Agency.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Rwanda cooperation in the space sector and expressed their commitment to deepening the consensus reached by the two heads of state at the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, so as to inject new impetus into the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.