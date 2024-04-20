Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia

On April 18, Ambassador Du Xiaohui met with Dr. Oliver Kalabo, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet of Zambia. Amb. Isabelle Lemba, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice and Chair of the Zambia@60 Steering Committee, was present.

Dr. Kalabo introduced the overall design of the celebration of Zambia’s 60 years of independence. Amb. Du said that 2024 is also the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Zambia. China will work with Zambia to implement the important consensus reached by the two Heads of State and ensure the success of all the celebration activities throughout the year.

