On Wednesday 11th June 2025, Ambassador Anne Lafortune, the Seychelles Resident Ambassador in Beijing, People’s Republic of China, attended the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Coordination (FOCAC) Summit, the latter was held in Beijing in September 2024.

The meeting took stock of the current achievements since the 2024 FOCAC Summit, and discussed ways to advance the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and its Action Plan (2025-2027), which outlined China-Africa cooperation for the three years.

The platform, which will commemorate its 25th anniversary since its establishment in October 2000, remains an important mechanism of collaboration between China and African nations, focusing on a win-win partnership and mutual prosperity.

In her statement, Ambassador Lafortune reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to the implementation of the principles and objectives of the FOCAC, which continue to unlock Africa’s full potential. She commended President Xi’s ten (10) partnership actions announced in September 2024, which responded to the evolving and distinct development needs of African countries. She also stated that “Seychelles is proud to be part of this transformative endeavour”.

She further emphasised that as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), Seychelles values the support of the Government of China, which aligns closely with its national development strategy. Highlighting the excellent Sino-Seychelles relations, which have flourished over the years, creating pathways for sustainable growth and development, as the two countries near the significant milestone of 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.

Ambassador Lafortune will also attend the special sessions of the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), under the theme “China and Africa: Together Towards Modernisation”, supporting the economic and trade initiatives defined in the Ten Partnership Action. The Expo

Ambassador Lafortune is accompanied by Ms. Wendy Isnard, Director of Bilateral Affairs in the Foreign Affairs Department and other staff from the Seychelles Embassy in Beijing.