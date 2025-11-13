The AMAN Union, the leading professional forum for commercial and non-commercial insurance and reinsurance companies across the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), showcased the key findings of its Technical Performance Analysis for 2023–2024, prepared and presented by Türk Eximbank, during the 15th Annual Meeting of the Aman Union, hosted by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org) in Jeddah.

The presentation highlighted the continued growth and resilience of the AMAN UNION Full members, underscoring their collective contribution to enhancing trade facilitation and risk management across OIC Member States.

According to the analysis, total insured business among Aman Union full members reached USD 54 billion in 2024, representing a 10% increase compared to the previous year. Premium volumes also expanded by 20%, amounting to USD 338 million, reflecting strong underwriting performance and increased demand for export credit and investment insurance solutions.

Meanwhile, claims paid by member ECAs decreased by 21%, indicating improved portfolio quality and risk mitigation measures. The total number of policyholders rose to 10,000—an 8% annual increase—while the number of buyers insured reached 110,000, growing by 9% year-on-year.

The analysis further revealed that Türk Eximbank, ICIEC, and Saudi EXIM accounted for 87% of total short-term export business insured across the Union, while ICIEC led in investment insurance activities. These results reaffirm the pivotal role of Aman Union members in supporting regional trade, export diversification, and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of the Aman Union Secretariat, Ms. Neslihan Diniz, Manager of International Relations at Türk Eximbank, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and data transparency among members to strengthen institutional capacity and performance benchmarking within the Union.

The Technical Performance Analysis serves as a vital monitoring tool to assess members’ operational trends, identify growth opportunities, and promote exchange of best practices in the field of credit and investment insurance. Its findings contribute to the Union’s broader objective of fostering cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development among its 17 full members.

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN Union is a professional forum that brings together insurers and reinsurers covering commercial and non-commercial risks in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). The Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement between Dhaman and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to unify their efforts in creating a platform that enhances cooperation among insurers and reinsurers operating within their respective member countries.

Read more at www.AMANUnion.org

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world and has been at the forefront of delivering a comprehensive suite of de-risking solutions to support cross-border trade and investment for its 51 Member States. ICIEC has maintained its "Aa3" rating with a stable outlook from Moody's for 18 consecutive years, positioning the Corporation among the leaders in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-” rating for the second year with a stable outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management framework. Since inception, ICIEC has cumulatively insured over USD 121 billion in trade and investment, supporting key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture in its member states.

