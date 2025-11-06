The AMAN UNION , the leading professional forum for commercial and non-commercial insurance and reinsurance companies across the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), announced the winners of the 2025 4th AMAN Union Awards during the 15th AMAN Union Annual General Meeting , graciously hosted by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (https://ICIEC.IsDB.org/), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The announcement was made by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC.

The AMAN Union Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions among member institutions and professionals within the export credit, investment, and trade insurance sectors. The awards aim to recognize excellence, encourage innovation, and promote best practices that strengthen institutional capacity and foster sustainable development across the AMAN Union community.

The Exceptional Performance Award honors initiatives that exemplify excellence in operational performance, institutional development, and contribution to AMAN Union’s overarching objectives.

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, the jury selected Saudi Eximbank as the recipient of the 2025 Exceptional Performance Award. The Saudi Eximbank graduate program was recognized for its pioneering and scalable model that enhances institutional capacity, drives business growth, and contributes to social and economic development within member countries.

“The Export Pioneers Graduate Program reflects the very essence of what the AMAN Union stands for—collaboration, innovation, and capacity-building. By empowering the next generation of professionals and strengthening the export ecosystem, such initiatives contribute directly to the sustainable growth of our member countries and reinforce our mission to support inclusive and resilient development.” said Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC

The Best Research Paper or Thesis of the Year Award recognizes exceptional academic and professional research that advances thought leadership in export credit, investment, and trade finance. This year, the jury selected Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) as the winner of the 2025 Best Research Paper or Thesis of the Year Award. The winning research was commended for its innovative and timely contribution to the evolving landscape of sustainable finance, offering actionable insights that align with AMAN Union’s mission to foster sustainable economic growth and resilience across member states.

Commenting on this award, Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary-General of AMAN Union “The recognition of this research underscores AMAN Union’s commitment to promoting evidence-based policymaking and knowledge sharing. Encouraging research and thought leadership is key to building stronger, more agile institutions capable of addressing emerging global challenges and opportunities.”

The 2025 AMAN Union Awards reaffirm the Union’s collective dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth across the export credit and investment insurance ecosystem. Through these awards, AMAN Union continues to recognize and inspire initiatives that advance its mission of promoting economic cooperation and resilience among OIC member states.

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN Union is a professional forum that brings together insurers and reinsurers covering commercial and non-commercial risks in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). The Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement between Dhaman and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to unify their efforts in creating a platform that enhances cooperation among insurers and reinsurers operating within their respective member countries.