AMAN UNION General Secretariat, and the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) have signed a Transfer Agreement outlining the framework for transferring the tasks and functions of the General Secretariat of the AMAN Union from AMAN UNION General Secretariat to Saudi EXIM Bank.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of AMAN UNION, and Mr. Naif bin Othman Alajroush, Director General of International&Government Relations at Saudi EXIM. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the AMAN Union, held from November 4–6, 2025, in Jeddah and hosted by ICIEC. The gathering brought together leading professionals and experts in credit and investment insurance to explore strategies for promoting trade, mitigating risks, and strengthening regional economic integration.

Under this agreement, AMAN UNION Secretariat General and Saudi EXIM Bank will cooperate to ensure the smooth transfer of the Union’s duties, responsibilities, records, assets, and the institutional functions of the General Secretariat. This milestone reflects both institutions’ shared commitment to reinforcing the AMAN Union’s capacity and advancing its long-term vision.

Mr. Mourad Mizouri, AMAN UNION Secretary General, stated, “This transition marks an important step in enhancing the operational independence and sustainability of the AMAN Union. The AMAN UNION members remain committed to supporting the Union’s mission of fostering collaboration among them.”

Media Contact:

Aman Union

General Secretariat of Aman Union

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: iciec.ausecretariat@isdb.org

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN Union is a professional forum that brings together insurers and reinsurers covering commercial and non-commercial risks in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). The Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement between Dhaman and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to unify their efforts in creating a platform that enhances cooperation among insurers and reinsurers operating within their respective member countries.

Website: www.AMANUNION.org