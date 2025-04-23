As part of his campaign for the presidency of the African Development Bank, Amadou Hott (www.AmadouHott.com), the former Senegalese Minister of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation, has revealed a proposal for a significant change in how Africa finances its development and unveiled his plans for the Bank through key media engagements.

In a recent op-ed published on Semafor (https://apo-opa.co/4iE5lsk), Hott outlined a bold strategy to harness Africa’s vast homegrown financial resources to close the continent’s annual $400 billion development financing gap and accelerate its transformation. Hott's strategy aims to utilize Africa's substantial wealth to drive development. He urges African leaders and stakeholders to shift the narrative away from a "poor" Africa and recognize the continent's potential for self-funded growth. By mobilizing approximately $2.5 trillion from high-net-worth individuals and an additional $2 trillion from institutional investors like pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies, Africa could unlock significant development capital. Hott emphasized that innovative financial instruments and regulatory reforms are crucial to facilitate this mobilization of domestic resources. He stressed the importance of creating a strong pipeline of bankable projects and de-risking investments to attract funding and drive sustainable infrastructure financing in Africa.

In a Forbes Africa interview (https://apo-opa.co/4jwjitp), Hott outlined his main goals for the Bank, including making energy more accessible through Mission 300, creating jobs for young people and women, and promoting environmentally friendly industrialization. He also highlighted his plans to make the Bank more adaptable and how he will use his previous experience as a Vice-President, Special Envoy to the President, and Governor of the Bank to achieve this.

At a time where the geopolitical context will force Africa to look inward to deliver the results its population needs, Amadou Hott’s past experiences position him as a leader capable of innovating and making the Bank more efficient and nimble for greater impact. In an African Business interview (https://apo-opa.co/3GkfP2i), he spelled out how his management style focused on results would enable him to bring and execute on these innovative ideas to anchor the Bank at the center of Africa’s economic transformation. Hott’s career spans across both the private and public sectors with experience including restructuring a bank in Nigeria, UBA Capital, setting up Senegal’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, leading Senegal’s economy through a series of reforms and representing the African Union at high-level meetings such as the G7 and G20.