AliExpress (www.AliExpress.com), the global online retail marketplace, has kicked off its highly anticipated 11.11 and Black Friday Sale, combining the platform’s biggest online shopping event with tools that empower consumers and small businesses alike across the African continent.

Running from November 11 to December 3, this year’s 11.11 and Black Friday campaign introduces new wholesale tools alongside incredible discounts, up to 80% off on a wide range of products across AliExpress. Enhanced local payments in nine countries and faster shipping create the ultimate shopping experience, while SME-specific features make it much easier for African entrepreneurs to succeed in cross-border commerce.

“Africa is home to one of the most exciting e-commerce growth stories, with rapidly rising consumer demand and entrepreneurial energy,” said Bonnie Zhao, General Manager at AliExpress Africa. “What makes this 11.11 and Black Friday Sale unique is our ability to cater to every segment of this market—whether they are families shopping for affordable products or small businesses sourcing globally to serve their local communities. Our upgrades in secure payments and sourcing tools ensure the customer experience is seamless.” AliExpress will support African shoppers and wholesalers with tailored features, bridging the gap between global supply chains and one of the world’s most dynamic regional markets.

For Consumers: Affordable Shopping with Local Convenience

The 11.11 and Black Friday Sale brings consumers access to steep discounts across popular categories like consumer electronics, smartphones, home decor, beauty and fashion. With its Bundle Deals and Bulk Saver Hub, AliExpress caters to Africa’s family-oriented, price-conscious shoppers by offering significant cashback rewards and discounts for bulk purchases.

AliExpress solves traditional e-commerce payment challenges through integration with trusted local e-payment platforms, enabling smooth local currency transactions for shoppers in nine African markets, including Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and Ghana. These solutions eliminate currency conversion complexities, ensuring an easy and inclusive shopping experience for banked and unbanked populations.

Delivery speed has also been optimized in the past year. Consumers in countries like Algeria, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya can expect orders to be delivered in as little as 10 days on select items, while AliExpress’s Choice service guarantees door-to-door fulfilment within 20 days. To make the sales even more attractive, first-time shoppers can take advantage of free shipping and welcome discounts on participating products, lowering the barrier to experiencing global e-commerce.

For Small Businesses: Empowering Africa’s Entrepreneurs

AliExpress understands that over 50 million SMEs power Africa’s economy, and the 11.11 and Black Friday Sale provides unparalleled support for these businesses. The AliExpress Business platform eliminates minimum order quantities (MOQs), allowing entrepreneurs to experiment with small batches of trending products like electronics, textiles, and automotive accessories, helping to control costs and reduce inventory risks. Additionally, the inclusion of AI tools provides critical data, such as market demand trends, product forecasts, and localized marketing materials, enabling SMEs to grow by customizing inventory and promotions.

With social commerce booming in Africa, the One-Shop interface empowers entrepreneurs by enabling easy sharing of curated product catalogs on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, helping them to reach local customers through community-driven sales channels.

“Entrepreneurs on this continent are not just buying—they are building strong businesses, communities, and futures,” said Zhao. “The tools introduced by AliExpress are designed to help SMEs overcome challenges like fragmented logistics or payment systems while tapping into global opportunities. AliExpress makes global commerce a possibility for even the smallest enterprises.”

AliExpress’s Vision for Africa

AliExpress has taken strategic steps to unlock e-commerce growth opportunities across Africa. Recent government, payment and logistic partnerships reflect AliExpress’s long-term commitment to supporting frameworks for digital trade while investing in infrastructure optimization. As a pioneer in localized e-commerce solutions, the platform continues to innovate with service upgrades and logistics partnerships that streamline services for consumers and businesses alike.

Unlock Unbeatable Deals Starting November 11

Consumers and entrepreneurs can begin shopping the 11.11 and Black Friday Sale from November 11 through the AliExpress app or website (www.AliExpress.com). SMEs can access AliExpress Business features at https://InBusiness.AliExpress.com, including bulk pricing, AI-driven insights, and reseller tools to make this shopping season their most successful yet.

