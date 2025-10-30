Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Mr.Ahmed Attaf, held Wednesday a phone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi.
The call allowed the two sides to review the various dimensions of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Algeria and China and prospects for elevating it to new heights, particularly in economic areas, in line with the special attention both countries' leadership gives to the relations.
The two ministers also discussed key issues on this month's UN Security Council agenda, notably the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara.