Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria


The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Mr.Ahmed Attaf, held phone talks on Wednesday with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr.Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The talks provided an opportunity to address bilateral ties and discuss ways to boost them, said the source.

The two FMs stressed the need to continue coordination within the United Nations (UN) Security Council and discussed the most important issues on the agenda of this UN body this month.

