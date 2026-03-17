Independent oil and gas company Alfort Petroleum has joined the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition as a Gold Sponsor. Taking place September 9-10 with a pre-conference day on September 8, the event is positioned as the country’s premier oil and gas forum, connecting policymakers, operators and service providers. Alfort Petroleum’s participation comes as the company prepares for a planned drilling campaign on Block KON 8 in Q2, 2026, reflecting a broader commitment to accelerating Angola’s onshore oil and gas resurgence.

Striving to sustain production above one million barrels per day, Angola has been promoting investment across its onshore portfolio. Alfort Petroleum is at the helm of onshore blocks KON 5 and KON 8 - situated in the Kwanza Basin -, having secured operatorship following the country’s 2015 licensing round. In 2022, the company secured a production sharing contract for Block KON 8, laying the groundwork for exploration activities that are now progressing toward the drilling stage.

The operator is preparing a detailed well proposal for Block KON 8 targeted for submission in Q2, 2026. Once finalized, the proposal will be presented to Angola’s national concessionaire the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG), as well as joint venture partners for approval. The planned well represents a key milestone in the company’s efforts to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of Angola’s onshore basins.

The upcoming drilling campaigns builds on a series of milestones achieved at the blocks in 2025. These include the completion of a seismic data acquisition campaign across KON 8. The company is using the results to refine its exploration strategy. Geological and geophysical insights derived from the seismic studies are supporting the development of the well proposal, which will define the drilling location, technical design and execution schedule.

The planned well marks a significant step in Alfort Petroleum’s development roadmap and aligns with Angola’s broader strategy to diversify exploration activity beyond offshore deepwater assets. While offshore developments continue to drive production growth, onshore basins such as the Kwanza are increasingly attracting attention from independent operators seeking to unlock underexplored resources through modern seismic imaging and targeted drilling campaigns.

Against this backdrop, Alfort Petroleum’s participation at AOG 2026 underscores the company’s growing role in Angola’s upstream landscape. As preparations advance for the KON 8 drilling proposal and potential well campaign, AOG 2026 will provide an important venue for the company to engage partners and stakeholders while showcasing the progress being made to unlock Angola’s onshore resource potential.