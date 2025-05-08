Al Etihad Gold, one of the UAE’s largest and fastest-growing gold and silver refineries, will participate as a Bronze Sponsor at the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit, taking place on June 2–4, 2025 in Accra, Ghana. Held under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact, the summit will connect global stakeholders like Al Etihad Gold with new investment and collaboration opportunities in Ghana’s dynamic mining sector.

Al Etihad Gold’s participation comes at a pivotal time, as Ghana enforces new regulations effective May 1, 2025 that prohibit foreigners from directly trading or purchasing gold from artisanal and small-scale miners. Under the new framework, the Ghana Gold Board will assume sole authority to purchase, assay, and export gold from small-scale producers – creating a restructured pathway for international partners.

As Ghana’s leading gold export destination, the UAE plays a central role in the country’s gold ecosystem. Al Etihad Gold’s involvement at Mining in Motion underscores its long-term commitment to Ghana’s value-added gold industry and positions the company as a key stakeholder in the sector’s transformation. The summit provides a strategic platform for the refinery to engage with public and private stakeholders on regulatory compliance, downstream opportunities, and responsible sourcing under the evolving policy environment.

Backed by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Prince Oheneba Kwaku Duah of the Ashanti Kingdom – and held in collaboration with the World Bank and World Gold Council, the summit will feature high-level panels and curated networking sessions. Al Etihad Gold will participate in these discussions, reinforcing its support for sustainable development and local beneficiation in Ghana’s mining industry.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium- to large-scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting www.MiningInMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.