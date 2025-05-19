Jean-Jacques Boissy got 30 points, including 18 from behind the arc, Jaylen Adams added 26 points and eight assists, and Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) beat Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya) 115-87 in the second day opener of the Basketball Africa League’s (BAL) Nile Conference (https://BAL.NBA.com/) in Kigali, Rwanda. In the second game, APR (Rwanda) beat MBB (South Africa) 103-81.

With their second straight win, Al Ahli scored the most points in one game in BAL history and outrebounded Nairobi 50-41. Nairobi was led by Uchenna Iroegbu who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

APR were led by Aliou Diarra’s 22 points and 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end of the floor. MBB were outrebounded once again, this time 50-38, and struggled offensively while shooting over 35 percent from the floor. They were led by Teafale Lenard Jr. who got 20 points, with Jovan Mooring adding 17 and Pieter Prinsloo adding 13.

The Nile Conference returns on Tuesday when MBB takes on Nairobi City Thunder at 4 p.m. CAT, while APR faces Al Ahli at 7 p.m. CAT.

The top two teams from the Nile Conference and the best third place team between Kalahari Conference’s FUS Rabat (Morocco) and the third place team in the Nile Conference will advance to the BAL Playoffs and Finals which will take place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa from June 6-14 (tickets available on www.Ticketmaster.co.za).

POSTGAME MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Nairobi City Thunder v Al Ahli Tripoli (https://apo-opa.co/4345Ffd) [download link: here (https://apo-opa.co/3GVopVN)]

MBB v APR (https://apo-opa.co/4knyXLs) [download link: here (https://apo-opa.co/4dkVcQ0)]

STANDINGS