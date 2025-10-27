On Wednesday the committee will be in Ngqushwa Local Municipality where it will visit the Ngqushwa Citrus Projects, farms and the Ripplemead Packhouse. On Thursday the committee will visit the Alexandria FPSU in the Ndlambe Local Municipality. On Friday it will be in Sundays River Valley Local Municipality where it will visit the Santa Clara FPSU and the surrounding citrus farms. ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES. For media inquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact the committee’s Media Officer: Name: Sureshinee Govender (Ms) Cell: 081 704 1109 E-mail: sugovender@parliament.gov.za

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture will tomorrow embark on a week-long oversight visit programme to the Eastern Cape where it will receive briefings from the Eastern Cape Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, and from the Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Agriculture on the projects to be visited that include Ncera Macadamia Nuts Farming Project and the Zanyokwe Farmer Production Support Unit in Keiskammahoek.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.