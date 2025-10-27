Republic of South Africa: The Parliament


The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture will tomorrow embark on a week-long oversight visit programme to the Eastern Cape where it will receive briefings from the Eastern Cape Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, and from the Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Agriculture on the projects to be visited that include Ncera Macadamia Nuts Farming Project and the Zanyokwe Farmer Production Support Unit in Keiskammahoek.

The committee on Tuesday will meet Chief Siseko Maqoma in Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality and thereafter it will visit the Citrus Projects and Packhouses in the Kat River/Seymor Area.

On Wednesday the committee will be in Ngqushwa Local Municipality where it will visit the Ngqushwa Citrus Projects, farms and the Ripplemead Packhouse. On Thursday the committee will visit the Alexandria FPSU in the Ndlambe Local Municipality. On Friday it will be in Sundays River Valley Local Municipality where it will visit the Santa Clara FPSU and the surrounding citrus farms.

