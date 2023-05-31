agriBORA, a leading agri-fin-tech company, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) from the 31st of May – 2nd of June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, the premier technology exhibition in the region. During this highly anticipated event, agriBORA will unveil two innovative services on its digital platform, designed to empower smallholder farmers and promote sustainable agriculture practices.

agriBORA is committed to achieving financial inclusion and securing fair prices for unbanked smallholder farmers operating in unstructured value chains in Africa. The company aims to assist farmers in overcoming challenges, including those arising from climate change, while facilitating their adaptation to new circumstances.

Already providing a comprehensive range of services to smallholder farmers and their grassroots business partners through agriHUBS, agriBORA is excited to introduce the agriWALLET and agriPOS solutions. The groundbreaking agriWALLET empowers farmers to proactively manage their finances, transforming farming into a business venture rather than a struggle for survival. Simultaneously, the agriPOS application, tailored for hub managers, enhances small business operations with effective CRM and point-of-sale functionalities.

agriBORA's future plans include the forthcoming launch of agriKOPA, a credit service slated for release later this year. This pioneering offering will introduce a cutting-edge credit scorecard, leveraging satellite data and blockchain technology to provide a more objective assessment of lending risks. Notably, agriKOPA aims to foster financial inclusion, particularly benefiting women and young people while driving economic growth within agricultural communities.

"We are delighted to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and unveil our latest services," expressed Kizito Odhiambo, Founder&CEO of agriBORA. "Our mission is to disrupt hunger by empowering smallholder farmers, equipping them with financial management tools, and facilitating their access to credit through their local business partners, the hubs. Through technology and innovation, we are confident that agriBORA's transformative services will revolutionize the agricultural landscape across Kenya and the African continent."

To learn more about these exciting new products, please visit agriBORA's website at www.agriBORA.com

Kizito Odhiambo

Founder&CEO

agriBORA GmbH

+491782980011

kizito.odhiambo@agribora.com

About agriBORA:

agriBORA is a leading agri-fin-tech company headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, with a strong presence in Nairobi, Kenya. Balancing technology and human touch, agriBORA aims to de-risk smallholder agriculture, improve farm productivity, and facilitate effective trading. The company's end-to-end ecosystem revolves around smallholder farmers, bringing farming inputs, financial services, and output markets closer to them in an affordable, convenient, and reliable manner. Through their B2B2C Software as a Service Platform, agriBORA enables smallholder farmers and agriHUBS, their last-mile business partners, to interact and transact seamlessly, leveraging basic feature phone functionalities and advanced analytics based on Earth observation satellite data. agriBORA's mission is to transform agriculture in Africa using digital tools and disruptive technologies, while their goal is to become the preferred platform for smallholder farmers and their business partners.