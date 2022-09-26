Afro Nation (www.AfroNation.com), the world's biggest Afrobeats festival, announces dates for the flagship Portugal edition in 2023 today. Returning to the stunning Praia Da Rocha beach in the Algarve, Afro Nation Portugal will take place between 28-30th June 2023, with Early Access Tickets on sale now via AfroNation.com.

Alongside the news comes the release of the Afro Nation 2022 Official Aftermovie, which premiered last night on YouTube - watch here (https://bit.ly/3BOIiHE). The clip bring us back to the electrifying performances from an unrivalled raft of headliners Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion, alongside legends P-Square, Beenie Man and the most exciting artists of the day like CKay, Popcaan, Shenseea, Omah Lay, Rema and Dadju on the enormous new main stage.

Coupled with the all new Piano People stage hosting the biggest Amapiano line up ever seen outside of South Africa, the grand return to Portugal this summer was a moment to remember, and shared by over 35,000 fans gathered together from around the world in a shared love of music, dancing, culture and positive vibes.

Speaking about the success of Portugal 2022 and the plans for next summer, the festival organisers said: "Afro Nation Portugal really felt like the culmination of everything we've been working towards, and managed to exceed everyone's expectations yet again. We can't wait to take everything up another level again in 2023 and bring everyone together on the beach for an unforgettable celebration of music and unity. See you all there!"

Before heading back to its European origins, Afro Nation will be rounding off a hugely successful 12 months in its true home of Ghana for New Year, with Davido, P-Square, Stonebwoy and more touching down in Accra between 28-29th December. 2022's year of highlights saw the debut US show in Puerto Rico in March as well as the launch of the Official Billboard Afrobeats Chart, and the 1 year anniversary of the Official UK Afrobeats Chart on BBC Radio 1Xtra this week - all showing the movement is well and truly back on its feet and more than making up for lost time after two years away.

United the diaspora on sites of cultural significance across three continents, the Afrobeats explosion continues to grow with Afro Nation right at the heart of it all.

By the culture, for the culture: Afro Nation Portugal stands as an unmissable highlight of the summer festival and is announced to return between 28-30th June 2023. Early Access tickets are on-sale now for a limited time via AfroNation.com.

