Africa’s clean energy transformation is accelerating at record pace, with solar adoption and energy storage innovation reshaping the continent’s power landscape. The newly released ESI Africa Solar&Storage Volume 2025 offers a comprehensive view of this momentum, tracking trends, technologies, and investment opportunities defining Africa’s renewable future.

According to ESI Africa’s latest analysis, solar panel imports into Africa surged to 15 GW by mid-2025, marking a 60% increase year-on-year. This unprecedented growth signals a new phase in the continent’s transition to sustainable, decentralized energy systems.

“Africa’s solar surge is now measurable, material, and reshaping the continent’s energy economy,” said Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, Editor-in-Chief at ESI Africa. “This Volume captures the pace and depth of change, from groundbreaking technologies to the bold policies and partnerships driving them forward.”

With 20 countries setting new records for solar imports and a surge in battery storage deployment, the publication highlights immense opportunities for energy investors, technology providers, and infrastructure partners.

The Volume Explores

Solar Panel Trends: The rise of bifacial and perovskite modules, plus next-generation "zombie" solar cells achieving efficiencies over 30%.

Energy Storage Innovation: Why lithium-ion no longer fits all project needs, and how vanadium redox flow and metal-hydrogen batteries are emerging as Africa-ready solutions.

End-of-Life (EoL) Management: How recycling and upcycling solar panels and batteries can turn waste into economic opportunity.

Investment Shifts: Insights into how financiers are backing Africa's largest standalone battery projects, driving resilience and return on investment.

Policy and Collaboration: The regulatory reforms, partnerships, and financing models enabling smart, sustainable infrastructure growth across the continent.

From loadshedding relief to load shifting, and from rooftop solar to utility-scale breakthroughs, the Solar&Storage Volume 2025 provides a panoramic look at the developments shaping Africa’s renewable energy journey.

