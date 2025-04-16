South Africa, Uganda and Kenya topped the podium at this year’s Africa Barista Championship. But the real winner at this year’s Africa Barista Championship was African coffee culture itself.

From 24 to 28 February 2025, the scent of homegrown coffee filled the air in Dar es Salaam, as 23 baristas from 14 countries competed for continental recognition before packed crowds. Held alongside the 21st African Fine Coffees Conference and Exhibition (AFCA), the event marked a turning point: a bold celebration of local talent, regional markets, and Africa’s fast-growing appreciation for its own specialty coffee – especially robusta.

‘This isn’t just about coffee-making,’ said Régine Léonie Guion-Firmin, an Authorized Specialty Coffee Association trainer (AST) based in Nairobi, Kenya. ‘It’s about youth creating new career paths, fostering café culture, and driving demand for high-quality, locally produced coffee. You could feel the energy and pride.’

Behind the spotlight on brewing mastery, a deeper transformation was underway. With growing consumer interest across the continent, local roasters, baristas and entrepreneurs are championing African coffee for African consumers – redefining value not through export alone, but through domestic engagement.

In Cameroon, Thierry Djanga of TerrifiCoffee is part of that movement. His coffee placed second in a tasting competition at the event, but his priorities lie closer to home.

‘I’m happy to pay a premium for quality robusta from African producers,’ he said. ‘Not just to export it, but to serve it locally. Consumers here are ready to pay for excellence. It’s a virtuous circle that benefits everyone.’

The event also spotlighted technical capacity-building. A Barista Bootcamp, co-led by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Robusta Coffee Agency of Africa and Madagascar (ACRAM), trained more than 20 baristas in sensory analysis and brewing techniques aligned with World Barista Championship standards. The initiative, part of the ACP Business-Friendly programme, is helping professionalize the coffee sector and deepen local market appreciation for specialty-grade robusta.

Mozambique’s participation was an eye-opener for many attendees unfamiliar with the country’s emerging coffee sector. Meanwhile, Egypt’s growing café scene brought new energy to discussions on regional trade and branding opportunities.

As coffee professionals, producers and policymakers shared ideas throughout the week, one message rang clear: Africa’s coffee story is no longer confined to its export potential. The continent’s producers, baristas, and consumers are reclaiming the narrative, one cup at a time.