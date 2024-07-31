After receiving ~20,000 applications from all 54 African countries, the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) Prize Competition has revealed the Top 50 Finalists for its 2024 edition. The competition is a philanthropic program supported by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy to honor and elevate African entrepreneurs. This year’s competition reflects an increasingly diverse applicant pool cementing the competition’s reputation as Africa’s largest and most inclusive competition.

Since its inception in 2019, ABH has dedicated itself to identifying, supporting and spotlighting talented African entrepreneurs. Annually, this sector-agnostic competition awards a total grant of $1.5 million to 10 deserving entrepreneurs. Beyond financial support, ABH provides its Finalists and the broader entrepreneurial community with significant exposure, training, mentorship and networking opportunities.

“Over the past five years, the ABH Prize Competition has seen growth and increased participation from critical demographics, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity. This year, we are thrilled to recognize the exceptional talent and potential of the top 50 Finalists, who embody the diverse entrepreneurial spirit of our continent. As these entrepreneurs lead the way toward a brighter future for Africa and beyond, we’re proud to highlight their innovative achievements. At the same time, we look forward to the continued impact of ABH in empowering African entrepreneurs and driving positive change across the continent,” said Zahra Baitie- Boateng, Managing Director, Africa, Africa's Business Heroes Initiative.

Expanding Reach and Inclusivity

The 2024 call for applications received submissions from all corners of Africa, demonstrating the continent's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. Notably, female applicants reached 39%, surpassing the five-year average of 30% and North African representation increased from the five-year average of 5% to 9%.

Building on this momentum, the 2024 ABH top 50 represents a diverse spectrum, encompassing 14 sectors across 18 countries, with 40% female and 20% francophone representation. Agriculture remains the most prominent sector, alongside strong showings in Education and Healthcare, continuing trends from previous years. This diversity among finalists mirrors the broad range of applicants, underscoring ABH's commitment to inclusivity. Increased participation across regions and demographics reflects a growing cadre of changemakers making significant local and global impacts.

Benefits for the Top 50 Finalists

The top 50 Finalists will receive a range of benefits enhancing their entrepreneurial journey as they advance to the next stages of the competition. They will become members of the global ABH community, gaining access to a network of like-minded innovators. Additionally, they will benefit from ABH programs, designed to further develop their skills and business acumen. One of the first of these activities is the ABH Top 50 Virtual Bootcamp, where Finalists will participate in capacity-building workshops delivered by African business leaders and members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including ABH partners, judges, and Heroes.

The workshop sessions cover a range of essential topics. Dorcas Rutunda (https://apo-opa.co/3A5UhU8), Head of Expansion at ITM Africa Ltd. (www.ITM-Rwanda.com), will lead a session on building a winning team. Ozan Sonmez (https://apo-opa.co/3WrZv3Z), an ABH Judge, will discuss leveraging AI for business productivity. There will be a session offering insights on hacking growth through digital marketing. Business planning will be covered by Guillaume Darnaudet (https://apo-opa.co/4ftVipo), an entrepreneur and coach with GD Consulting. Additionally, there will be a session on investment readiness conducted by Founders Factory Africa (www.FoundersFactory.Africa).

Finalists will also receive extensive media exposure through press releases, articles, and media interviews which will amplify their business stories and successes.

2024: Highlighting Innovators and Enhancing Community

Over the years, ABH has showcased outstanding participants through traditional media and social media channels. This has included providing significant exposure to the top 10 Finalists via the ABH Show, which recounts their ABH journey and entrepreneurial stories through the pitch competition. This year, ABH continues to highlight the inspirational narratives behind past Finalists’ entrepreneurial journeys through its ‘Hero Stories’ series on social media.

ABH has also announced an upcoming community-building initiative, in recognition of the continent’s emergence as a hub of entrepreneurial excellence. In addition to its grant and other programs, ABH is set to further support trailblazing entrepreneurs reshaping industries and creating global impacts by launching hubs in major African cities, which will be announced soon.

The Top 50 Finalists will now advance to Round 2 of the ABH evaluation process. In August, the Top 20 Finalists will be announced and proceed to Cairo for the Semi-Finale after a rigorous due diligence process by PlusVC (https://Plus.VC). The Top 10 Finalists will then be revealed in September and pitch at the Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda in early December.

For details about this year’s 2024 ABH top 50 participants, please visit: www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

English:

Tracy Walakira

tracy.walakira@apo-opa.com

French/Arabic:

Malika Bouayad

Malika.Bouayad@apo-opa.com

About Africa’s Business Heroes:

The Africa’s Business Heroes prize competition is the flagship philanthropic initiative spearheaded by the Jack Ma Foundation aimed at supporting and inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs across all sectors who are building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future of the continent. Over a 10-year period, ABH will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs and commit to allocating grant funding, training programs, and support for the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Each year, the ABH prize competition and show features 10 Finalists as they pitch their business to win a share of US$1.5 million in grant money. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation, created the prize after he made his first trip to Africa in 2017 and was inspired by the energy and entrepreneurial potential of the young people he met with there.