African bauxite producers are rapidly moving beyond commodity exports, investing in alumina refineries that convert raw ore into high-value products. While Africa holds nearly 30% of global bauxite reserves, it currently contributes less than 1% of alumina production – a gap that underscores both the continent’s industrial potential and a lucrative investment frontier. With the global alumina market projected to grow to $67 billion by 2032, Africa’s downstream sector is emerging as a strategic hub for long-term growth and local value creation.

African Mining Week 2026 (October 14–16, Cape Town) will serve as the key platform connecting investors, project developers and government regulators with these emerging opportunities. A dedicated panel on “Unlocking Refining Investments” will focus on strategies to scale refinery projects, address operational challenges and maximize local economic impact across the continent’s bauxite value chain.

Nigeria Leads With Gas-Powered Refining

Nigeria is fast-tracking its first large-scale alumina refinery, securing $1.3 billion in financing from the Africa Finance Corporation and the Solid Minerals Development Fund to support a one million-ton-per-annum facility. Expected to produce 19 million tons of alumina over 20 years, the refinery is projected to generate $1.2 billion in annual GDP contributions while advancing the government’s goal of growing mining’s economic contribution from 1% to 10%. Powered largely by local gas, the project aligns with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative, combining energy security with industrialization and local beneficiation.

Speaking in February, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, Henry Alake, stated: “We don’t want corridors exporting internationally; we want factories across borders to create jobs and generate value locally.”

Guinea and Ghana Scale Up Refining Capacity

Guinea is pursuing six alumina refineries by 2030, aiming for 7 million tons per year. Deals are in place with China’s State Power Investment Corporation, Chinalco and France’s Alteo and Alcoa. Construction is underway on the first facility in Boké, a $1.2 billion, 1.2 million-ton-per-annum refinery led by the Winning Consortium Alumina Guinea.

Ghana targets 4–6 million tons of annual alumina refining capacity through partnerships with Greek industrial group Mytilineos SA, enhancing local beneficiation of bauxite resources. Meanwhile, Australian company Canyon Resources is advancing a feasibility study for a refinery at its Minim Martap project in Cameroon, with results expected by Q3 2026.

Implications for Investors

These projects illustrate a broader push to capture downstream value in Africa’s mining sector. Alumina refineries not only increase export revenue but also generate high-skilled jobs, stimulate local supply chains and attract international investment. By linking energy infrastructure, industrial policy and mineral beneficiation, these facilities can transform bauxite-rich countries into regional manufacturing hubs.

African Mining Week 2026 will bring stakeholders together to accelerate deal-making, form partnerships and discuss operational strategies for refinery deployment. With governments and developers focused on turning reserves into industrial value, alumina refining is positioned as one of the continent’s most tangible opportunities for economic transformation and strategic investment.