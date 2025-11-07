The African Inclusive Markets Excellence Centre (AIMEC) successfully convened its inaugural Strategic Planning Workshop in Tunis, Tunisia, from 28 to 30 October 2025. The pivotal three-day meeting solidified the Centre's operational framework and charted a clear roadmap for its activities, positioning it as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth in line with Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

AIMEC is an initiative of the African Union Commission (AUC), hosted by Tunisia, aimed at fostering inclusive economic development across the continent. It supports AU member states in designing policies that promote equitable access to market opportunities, especially for marginalized communities.

The workshop was opened by Ambassador Dr. Youssef ElKordofani, the Executive Director of AIMEC and H.E. Mr. Samir Abid, Minister of Trade and Export Development of Tunisia. The meeting also brought together high-level stakeholders, including the AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining, H.E. Ms. Francisca Belobe (participated virtually), the President of the African Business Council Dr. Amany Omar Asfour, the Regional Director of GIZ for Tunisia and Libya, and representatives from regional organisations, international partners, and the African private sector.

The meeting successfully delivered on its core objectives, culminating in the adoption of AIMEC’s Strategic Framework for the period 2025–2027, featuring a detailed implementation roadmap for initial initiatives. This framework is designed around AIMEC’s four key objectives: Knowledge Leadership, Policy Innovation, Capacity Building, and Scaling Solutions.

Discussions centered on the Centre’s core mandate to foster inclusive markets and businesses, particularly in empowering women, youth, and vulnerable groups across the continent. Participants showcased best practices and successful experiences, emphasizing the need to integrate inclusive market and business projects into existing regional economic integration efforts.

The workshop concluded with assigned responsibilities and timelines for immediate next steps, including initial staffing and operational setup, ensuring the rapid commencement of the Centre's work. The event garnered extensive national media coverage in Tunisia, underscoring its importance in advancing African cooperation and solidifying Tunisia’s role as a regional hub for continental initiatives.