The deputy commander of Battle Group 36 of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), serving with African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS); Lt Col Peter Barigye has urged feuding communities in Baledogole to dialogue and resolve their differences to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Speaking when he hosted the Governor of Lower Shabelle region, Muhammad Bare at the ATMIS Baledogole Forward Operating Base, Lt Col Barigye urged the local administration to identify the areas of contention and find long term solution to perennial disputes between Galjele and Shaldlamoof clans.

“One way of fostering peace and harmony is to have the authorities dialogue to ensure security, stability and development. This will improve social economic lives and also help in dissuading the youth from being recruited by extremist groups,” said Lt Col Barigye.

The long running tension between the two neighbouring clans in Wanle Wayne district of Baledogole, about 75Kms northwest of capital Mogadishu have often resulted into conflict escalating the security situation.

Governor Muhammad commended ATMIS-UPDF troops for playing a vital role to ensuring stability and pledged the local administration’s continued support.