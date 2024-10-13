Ugandan peacekeepers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) yesterday marked their country’s 62nd independence anniversary in a colourful ceremony in Mogadishu.

High-ranking dignitaries, including Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi; Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA), Fardowsa Osman Egal; Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail; ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma and Acting UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, attended the ceremony hosted by Ugandan Deputy Ambassador to Somalia Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Fiqi, who was the chief guest, described Uganda as a beacon of hope for regional peace and commended Uganda’s support to Somalia through ATMIS.

“Uganda has been supporting Somalia primarily through its participation in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which has been active since 2007. This mission has aimed to support the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to stabilize the country and create a secure environment for development and governance,” stated the Minister.

In his address to the event, ATMIS Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, who represented the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, highlighted the vital role played by Ugandan troops in upholding ideals of freedom, peace and security in the African Union peacekeeping mission.

“As one of the largest ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries with 4,026 soldiers, 160 Formed Police Unit and 39 Individual Police Officers (IPOs), Uganda has played and continues to play a significant role in Somalia’s journey to peace and stability. These valiant Ugandan men and women have demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism and sacrifice,” said Lt. Gen. Kavuma.

Lt. Gen. Kavuma also paid tribute to the fallen Ugandan soldiers who sacrificed and dedicated their lives for the sake of peace and stability in Somalia, describing them as true African heroes.

The event, commemorated under the theme, ‘A Re-commitment to Secure and Fortify Our Destiny’, featured captivating cultural, musical and artistic performances showcasing Uganda’s rich historical heritage and traditions.

Addressing the audience, Mugisha reiterated Uganda’s commitment to strengthening regional and sub-regional organisations such as the African Union and East African Community as centres for promoting peace, security, economic development, good governance and regional integration.

“The Africa we want, is the Africa that is peaceful, that addresses economic recession, tackles imbalanced international financial systems, climate change, food insecurity and adds value to the abundant natural resources at its disposal,” said Mugisha.

The Acting UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, thanked Ugandan troops for bearing a heavy burden over the past 17 years in support of Somalia’s goals and aspirations for security gains, achieved not only through the military dynamics but also diplomatic relations.

“As the representative of the UN, let me also say how important those security achievements have been to permitting diplomatic presence here in Somalia, to allowing for expansion of humanitarian and development assistance here in the country,” said Swan.

Also present were ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in Charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka; UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Raisedon Zenenga and representatives of the diplomatic corps.