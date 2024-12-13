Kenyan peacekeepers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) celebrated their country’s 61st independence anniversary in a vibrant ceremony in Mogadishu on Thursday.

Kenya gained independence from the British on 12 December 1963.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef; Somalia’s State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hirsi Jama Ganni; State Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mohamed Yusuf Adan; the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, James Swan; the diplomatic corps; officials from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS); as well as United Nations and ATMIS personnel.

“The role of Kenyan troops in ATMIS embodies the spirit of solidarity. Your unwavering dedication to fostering peace, combating extremism, and supporting the people of Somalia demonstrates Kenya’s enduring commitment to regional stability and the broader aspirations of the African Union,” said Ambassador Souef.

He praised Kenya’s legacy, highlighting its remarkable resilience and significant achievements as a model of inspiration in the region.

“From the struggle for freedom to becoming a cornerstone of peace and stability in our region, Kenya has remained a shining example of leadership and commitment to the ideals of Pan-Africanism,” added Souef.

A State Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister, Hirsi Jama Ganni, praised Kenya for its contributions to advancing Somalia’s peace and development process, particularly through the 2004 Mbagathi Peace Conference. He also acknowledged the sacrifices and commitment of the Kenya troops in restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

“From hosting Somali refugees to contributing to our security and stability, Somalis in Kenya and Kenyans in Somalia have fostered economic growth

and cultural exchanges that enrich both nations,” stated Ganni, who represented Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre.

“Together, we have the potential to enhance trade and regional collaboration for shared prosperity. Let us continue to build a future defined by unity, peace, and progress,” added the Minister.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Somalia, Cyprian Kubai Iringo, reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s quest for long-lasting peace, stability, and prosperity.

“Kenya will continue standing with Somalia in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and other transboundary criminal activities,” said Ambassador Iringo.

The anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on the significant advancements that have occurred since independence.

The Acting SRSG and Head of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), James Swan, noted that Kenya has emerged as a beacon of democracy, a regional economic powerhouse, a vital diplomatic hub, and a significant contributor to global peace and security.

“Kenyan troops working alongside Somali forces have made great sacrifices and achieved significant successes in the fight against Al-Shabaab,” he added.

“Kenya has contributed to the diplomatic successes here in Somalia, from hosting hundreds of thousands of Somali refugees in the 1990s to organizing multiple peace processes during that era and leading the Mbagathi Peace Process in 2004, which remains at the center of the political system in Somalia,” James Swan added.

The theme for this year’s ‘Jamhuri Day’ (Independence Day) celebrations was ‘Jobs, Labour, Migration, Entertainment, and Entrepreneurship.’

“It is a significant day not only defined by its colonial roots but one that embodies our nationhood, prestige, and contribution to regional and global peace and shared prosperity,” said Maj. Gen. Peter Muteti, the ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics.

Kenyan troops, under ATMIS, are strategically deployed in ATMIS’ two key sectors: Dhobley and Kismayo. This dual presence allows Kenyan forces to safeguard critical infrastructure and support peace operations across southern Somalia.

Ambassadors accredited to Somalia, from China, Qatar, Djibouti, Uganda, and Yemen, as well as representatives from the European Union were also present.

Other guests included ATMIS Deputy SRCC, Sivuyile Thandikhaya Bam; ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma; Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka; ATMIS Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hillary Sao Kanu; Head of United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), Assistant-Secretary-General (ASG) Aisa Kirabo Kacyira; and members of the Kenyan community in Somalia.