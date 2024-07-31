Twenty-six Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) recently completed a five-day training programme on civilian protection and human rights.

The training was organised by the ATMIS Civilian Sector Coordination Team in collaboration with the Protection, Human Rights and Gender (PHRG) Cluster, the African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework Project (AUCF), and the ATMIS Force Headquarters Gender Office. It was held in Kismayo sub-sector.

“Protecting civilians during armed conflicts is crucial, as they bear the brunt of violence through casualties, sexual violence, and the recruitment of child soldiers. Our troops must uphold the highest standards of conduct to prevent human rights violations,” said ATMIS Senior Protection and Human Rights Officer, Gloria Jasse.

The training emphasised on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Human Rights, including protections for women and children and aligns with the African Union’s mission to support a robust Somali National Stabilisation Strategy of ensuring national security post-ATMIS withdrawal.

“This training is essential for the mission personnel – military, police, and civilians – who are primarily engaged in the protection of civilians. It is imperative that they possess fundamental knowledge on how to effectively safeguard civilians during their daily operations,” said Ferdinand Nintunze, the AUCF Project Officer.

Participants were trained on protecting vulnerable groups, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights Law and preventing sexual exploitation and abuse.

Captain Lucy Esinyen, the Equipment Support Officer at the KDF 2nd Mechanised Infantry Battalion, thanked ATMIS for the training.

“We have gained valuable knowledge on human rights policies, civilian protection, and International Human Rights Law principles such as proportionality, necessity and humanity. We also covered the principle of distinction, which emphasizes the separation of combatants from non-combatants,” said Cpt. Esinyen.

Lt. Henry Waithaka emphasised the importance of protecting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, in peacekeeping missions.

“As military personnel, we are mandated to provide a safe and secure environment for the development of children and to protect vulnerable groups such as women,” stated Lt. Waithaka.

This training is part of ATMIS’ ongoing efforts to prioritize civilian protection, as mandated by UN Security Council Resolution 2628 (2022).