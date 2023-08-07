The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Frontline States Task Force – a regional security initiative by countries bordering Somalia – have agreed to strengthen collaboration in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The resolution was made at a meeting held on Sunday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, between the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen Sam Okiding, and the Commander of the Frontline States Task Force, Gen. Mohamed Bariise.

Early this year, Somalia and its neighbours (Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya) agreed to conduct a significant joint military offensive against Al-Shabaab dubbed “Operation Black Lion” to liberate remaining territories under the militants’ control to not only stabilise the Horn of Africa country but also secure the region.

The agreement was reached at a summit hosted by Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and attended by the Heads of State of Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia. “Operation Black Lion is a regional approach that will complement the Federal Government of Somalia and ATMIS’ efforts as the enemy [Al Shabaab] is the same,” said Ambassador Souef.

The Sunday meeting also agreed to intensify information sharing, joint planning and coordination in all military offensives against Al Shabaab both inside and outside Somalia.

“Somalia’s security today can negatively impact Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and even Uganda hence we agreed to intensify our coordination,” he added.

Ambassador Souef reiterated ATMIS’ commitment to supporting the initiative to help it succeed in stabilising Somalia and the region.

The Task Force Commanders briefed the ATMIS leadership on the force’s operations and future plans. “This is the right time, and the main objective of Operation Black Lion is to degrade Al-Shabaab to a level where they can no longer pose a threat to the state and the region,” said Gen. Mohamed Bariise.

The ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Okiding, said the Frontline Task Force is a well-thought-out plan that complements ATMIS’ mandate to degrade Al-Shabaab.

“We are ready to give a hand when needed. We shall soon hold another meeting to look into the details of the entire plan. We are doing all this to ensure that our brothers in Somalia take full security responsibility for the country,” said Lt. Gen. Okiding.

The “Operation Black Lion” offensive will help facilitate the drawdown of ATMIS troops and the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to Somali security forces.