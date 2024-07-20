Ethiopia National Defence Forces (ENDF) troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have donated medical supplies to Bay Regional Hospital in South West State to improve access to healthcare in the region.

The donation, made in response to a request from the South West State administration, consisted of 73 different drugs and essential supplies including antibiotics such as amoxicillin, azithromycin, erythromycin, cetirizine, dextrose and insulin. Additionally, the troops provided surgical aids such as syringes, gloves, masks, bandages and catheters.

“We are hopeful that the assorted medical supplies donated today will significantly meet and improve the urgent medical needs of the local population,” said Lt.Col. Dr Terefe Nigussie, the head of the ATMIS Level Two hospital in Baidoa.

Dr Nigussie also highlighted ATMIS’ ongoing medical efforts stating that, “This donation compliments the weekly free medical treatment provided by our doctors at the ATMIS Level Two hospital to residents who seek further medical attention or are referred for specialised treatment.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the South West State administration, the Mayor of Baidoa, Abdullahi Watin, appreciated ATMIS’ support to the local community.

“We thank ATMIS troops for coming to the aid of our community. Every time we’ve called upon them, they’ve always responded to our pleas,” said Mayor Watin.

The Director General of the hospital, Abdifatah Ibrahim Hashi, pledged to ensure the donation benefits the local community especially the vulnerable and less privileged.

“The response by ATMIS is commendable. This donation has come in at a time when the hospital is running out of essential medical provisions. You can imagine the impact it will have on our patients” said Abdifatah.

Established in 1936, Bay Regional Hospital is a public health facility in the heart of Baidoa town and serves residents of Bay and Bakool in South West State as well Gedo region of the neighboring Jubaland State.

The hospital offers free healthcare services including surgery, maternal care, pediatric healthcare, nutrition, outpatient treatment and laboratory services.

Managed by the South West State administration with the support of international partners, the facility plays a crucial role in the region’s healthcare system.

ATMIS troops in South West State also provide food and non-food relief items to local communities during emergencies.