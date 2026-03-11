In Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, three Ugandan female peacekeepers serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are redefining the face of frontline service.

Private Gunner Epila Juliet, Tank Driver Private Onying Ruth, and their commander, Corporal Nabukenya Barbra, are part of the mission’s motorised armoured unit. The three are demonstrating courage, competence, and professionalism in roles traditionally dominated by men. Their presence in Somalia underscores a broader shift in peacekeeping operations, where women are taking on combat and leadership roles and excelling in them.

Aboard her armoured vehicle in Mogadishu, Private Juliet carefully maintains her 12.7mm heavy machine gun, speaking with confidence about the weapon she operates.

“This is a 12.7mm calibre heavy machine gun with a maximum range of 6,000 metres,” she explains. “Its effective range is 2,000 metres on the ground and 1,800 metres in the air. When elevated, it can also function as an anti-aircraft weapon.”

Her precision reflects both technical mastery and a deep sense of responsibility.

Protection of Civilians

For Juliet, her weapon represents more than firepower; it symbolises duty.

“This is my everything, my weapon, and I take pride in it,” she says. “Every morning, I clean it and prepare for the operations assigned by my commanders. In Somalia, we are here to protect civilians under the AUSSOM peacekeeping mission.”

Juliet serves in AUSSOM Sector One, covering Mogadishu and the Lower Shabelle region. This is her first peacekeeping deployment after five years in the military. She describes the mission as both a professional milestone and a personal calling.

As the world marks International Women’s Day on 8 March, recognising the critical role of women in peace and security, the contributions of soldiers like Juliet resonate strongly.

Leadership and Precision in the Tank Unit

A short distance from central Mogadishu, near the white sands of Jazeera Beach, Private Onying and Corporal Barbra stand beside their tank – the only women in their unit. Within the steel hull of this heavily armoured vehicle lies one of the most demanding roles in modern peace support operations: mobility, protection, and decisive response under pressure.

Private Onying, tall and resolute, serves as the tank driver. Her responsibility extends far beyond steering. She must manoeuvre the multi-tonne vehicle across complex terrain, maintain mechanical readiness, and respond instantly to commands during high-risk operations.

“As a tank driver, my role is to move the tank to the terrain designated by the commander and position it strategically, ready to engage if necessary,” she explains. “Every movement must be precise.”

Commanding the unit is Corporal Nabukenya Barbra, whose leadership anchors the team. Tasked with directing operations, assessing threats, and ensuring coordination with other units, she embodies discipline and decisiveness.

“I feel honoured to serve as part of the African Union peacekeepers restoring peace and stability in Somalia,” she says. “What motivates me most is serving others. Contributing something meaningful gives me deep satisfaction.”

Leading an armoured unit in a male-dominated field demands resilience, confidence, and strategic acumen, qualities Corporal Nabukenya embraces fully.

“Serving as a commander in this field has been both challenging and rewarding. I enjoy demanding roles like this. My position demonstrates that women are equally capable of leading in complex operational environments,” she says.

Together, these soldiers represent more than operational strength. They symbolise progress within peacekeeping forces and serve as visible role models for young women aspiring to military and leadership careers.

On the frontlines of Mogadishu, AUSSOM’s steel sisters are not only safeguarding communities; they are reshaping perceptions, strengthening mission effectiveness, and proving that courage, leadership, and professionalism know no gender.