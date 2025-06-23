Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) have recaptured strategic villages of Sabiid and Anole from Al Shabaab.

This win came during a three-day joint operation code-named ‘Operation Silent Storm’, aimed at liberating areas under Al-Shabaab control in the Lower Shabelle region.

Several Al-Shabaab fighters were neutralised during a prolonged siege of their hideouts in various parts of the villages. The forces also seized a substantial amount of ammunition from fleeing militants, clearing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in communities and supply routes.

“I commend the brave efforts of our gallant AUSSOM Ugandan troops and the Somali National Army in degrading Al-Shabaab. AUSSOM is fully committed to implementing the Somali Transition Plan, which will culminate in the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces,” said AUSSOM Force Commander, Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, following the successful operation.

Sector One Commander Brigadier General Joseph Ssemwanga emphasised that joint operations will continue in Lower Shabelle until Al-Shabaab threats are effectively addressed.

“Sabiid-Anole has become a strategic location since March, where terrorists plan deadly attacks, conceal ammunition, including vehicles for Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs), and establish illegal checkpoints to extort locals,” said Brig. Gen. Ssemwanga.

Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of the Somali National Army’s Land Forces, also confirmed that ‘Operation Silent Storm’ successfully dismantled Al-Shabaab’s presence in the two villages.

AUSSOM and SNA Forces are currently securing the recaptured villages and clearing remaining pockets of Al-Shabaab terrorists in Lower Shabelle’s Afgooye district. The operation aims to degrade and eliminate terrorists from Lower Shabelle and neighbouring areas.