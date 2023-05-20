The senior leadership of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) yesterday visited soldiers receiving treatment in various hospitals in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Led by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the officials visited soldiers evacuated from Somalia to receive specialized treatment in Nairobi’s top hospitals.

Ambassador Souef hailed the soldiers for their enormous sacrifice in restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

The team comprising the ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding and ATMIS Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu.

“We appreciate the good work the doctors are doing in taking care of our soldiers. We are happy with the good relationship that exists between ATMIS and the hospitals providing medical care to our soldiers,” noted Ambassador Souef. “We wish all our soldiers quick recovery.”

Lt. Gen. Okiding also expressed confidence in the quality of treatment the soldiers were receiving, adding that the Mission will continue supporting its soldiers to ensure their quick recovery.

“Thank you very much for what you (hospitals) are doing. You have walked with AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia) in this journey and now you are walking with ATMIS,” said the Force Commander.

The senior officials held discussions with the management teams of the health facilities who updated them on the patients’ progress.

The visit was also aimed at expressing solidarity and boosting the morale of the soldiers.