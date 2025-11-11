The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Angola on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Chairperson described the golden jubilee as a moment of pride for all Africans, marking five decades of Angola’s sovereignty, resilience, and remarkable progress. He pays tribute to the courage and unity of the Angolan people, recalling Angola’s historic role in the struggle against apartheid and colonialism, which contributed decisively to the liberation of Southern Africa and the advancement of freedom across the continent.

The Chairperson commended Angola’s unwavering commitment to continental integration and economic transformation, notably its active role in investments in regional infrastructure development and promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a driver of inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

Mr. Youssouf further highlighted the special significance of this milestone as H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, currently serves as Chairperson of the African Union. He lauded President Lourenço’s steadfast leadership in promoting peace and stability in the Great Lakes region and in supporting dialogue and mediation efforts towards the resolution of the conflict in Sudan.

The African Union Commission reaffirms its solidarity with the Government and people of Angola as they celebrate this historic occasion and look ahead to an even more peaceful, prosperous, and united Africa, guided by the aspirations of Agenda 2063.