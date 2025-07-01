AU Commission Chair H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf met with the Prime Minister of Spain H.E. Pedro Sánchez on the margins of the #FfD4 conference in Seville&reaffirm the AU–Spain partnership. He thanked Spain for hosting #FfD4 in Seville and welcomed the opportunity to advocate for reforms to tackle systemic global financial inequalities.
The Chair underscored Africa’s commitment to cooperation under the AU–Spain MoU: peace&security, maritime governance, Agenda 2063,&migration. He called for joint action on conflict prevention, orderly migration,&stronger Africa-EU ties.
He urged Spain to support Africa’s call for a fairer global financial architecture, - stronger trade in key sectors: auto, medtech, textiles,&tourism.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón welcomed AU's strong participation at #FFD4Sevilla&assured that Spain will support Africa's priorities within the multilateral framework of the AU-EU cooperation and the UN system.