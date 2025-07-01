Delivering a keynote speech at the #FID4 event in Seville on “Leveraging Private Business&Finance,” AU Commission Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called for urgent reforms to the global financial system to unlock Africa’s full potential. He emphasised that private business&finance are not merely complementary, but catalytic for inclusive growth, job creation, and the green transition.
He noted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a game-changer for the continent and urged greater support for MSMEs, sustainable finance,&foreign direct investment.
“Africa is young, resource-rich, and ready,” he concluded. “Let’s align capital with our development priorities and build a 21st-century financial architecture that works for all.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).