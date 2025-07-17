The Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi and African Union Champion for Youth, Peace and Security, as his Special Envoy for the Sahel region.

The Chairperson of the African Union is most grateful to H.E President Évariste Ndayishimiye for accepting this strategic political assignment in the collective interest of the Union.

President Ndayishimiye will spearhead the renewed African Union’s high level diplomatic support and collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the prevailing security and humanitarian challenges in the Sahel.

The Special Envoy’s mandate covers intensifying engagements with the governmental authorities, opinion leaders, regional actors and organizations, civil society and all relevant stakeholders to foster dialogue, build consensus, and promote comprehensive strategies towards durable peace and stability within the Sahel region.

President Ndayishimiye brings with him very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of resolute commitment to Pan-Africanism, regional integration and cooperation. The appointment reflects the African Union’s steadfast commitment to supporting peacebuilding and regional cooperation in one of Africa’s most critical regions.

The Chairperson of the African Union has expressed full confidence in President Ndayishimiye’s ability to advance the Union’s vision through his distinguished leadership and deep understanding of the continent’s complex dynamics. In effect, this appointment is to foster the African Union’s drive to permanently silence the guns and promote peace, security, stability, and political dialogue in the Sahel region.

The Chairperson of the African Union therefore calls on the AU Commission, the AU Mission in the Sahel (MISAHEL); all stakeholders and the international community to extend support to the Special Envoy, who is expected to immediately commence his engagements in the region.